Samsung talks on introduction of digital technology in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

1 June 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

In the frame of cooperation bilateral, Samsung will provide a number of products including digital signage, tablets and KNOX software to Uzbekistan Post, which is planning to renovate their infrastructure and transit it to the new level of performance with help of digitalization of the entire process, the PR&CSR manager of Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia Berik Umarov told Trend in an interview.

Umarov confirmed that "Uzbekistan Pochtasi" JSC and Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia have signed a corresponding memorandum.

"Samsung already has great experience of collaboration with KazPost in Kazakhstan in implementing projects like 'Mobile postman' and 'Digital postal department'. We do hope that we will also achieve positive results in Uzbekistan," he said.

"Currently, we have taken the very first steps in this co-project. At this stage, Uzbekistan Post is developing the processes and other internal schemes of work. Upon the completion of the development stage, we will hold a discussion with Uzbek side on the supply of Samsung products," Umarov noted.

Talking about the challenges for IT sector of Uzbekistan, Umarov stated that one of the main problems in this sector is lack of qualified specialists, which can be resolved in due course considering the latest developments in the country.

---

