Advantageous roaming bundles from Nar for those who travel abroad

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Always meeting the dynamic requirements of its subscribers, Nar offers advantageous roaming bundles for customers spending their summer vacation abroad, trend reports with reference to the company.

To benefit from four roaming packages offered at advantageous prices, suitable for people with different needs, one needs to simply order one of the roaming bundles before going on a trip.

"Roaming 9" package offers 500 MB of internet, "Roaming 15" package offers 500 MB of internet and 50 minutes of voice calls, "Roaming 18" package provides one GB of internet, and "Roaming 28" package provides one GB of internet and 100 minutes for voice calls. "WhatsApp" text messages are free of charge in "Roaming 18" and "Roaming 28" packages.

Dial *777#20#YES to check the internet and minutes balance of active bundle. The usage period of "Roaming 9" and "Roaming 15" packages is five days, and usage period of "Roaming 18" and "Roaming 28" packages is 15 days.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97 percent of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the high quality services.

