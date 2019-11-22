Uzbekistan launches "One Million Uzbek Coders" project with UAE's help

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov launched the One Million Uzbek Coders project, which aims to train and raise domestic programmers, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

A large-scale project One Million Uzbek Coders was launched at Inha University in Tashkent. The project is free distance learning course in four IT specialties.

The project is implemented by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Development of Information Technologies and Communications in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation, Inha University in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s IT Academy and the IT school named after Muhammad al-Khwarizmi.

Aripov emphasized that human resources are the most important wealth of modern Uzbekistan, where more than 60 percent of the population are young people not older than 29 years old.

One Million Uzbek Coders is a free distance learning for the general population, primarily young people, in the four currently popular IT specialties: Data Analytics, Android Development, FrontEnd Development and FullStack Development.

Training through the specialized online portal - uzbekcoders.uz - is designed for 120 hours. Anyone over the age of 13 can become a student. Successful course graduates will be able to compete for grants and continue their studies in one of more than 100 programs of the Udacity Nanodegree platform.

“We live in the era of industrial revolution - the era of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and 5G. According to expert monitoring, by 2022, 60 percent of global GDP will be digitized, and more than half of the security problems will be eliminated through artificial perception. I believe that the language of the future is not the language of any nation, but a code language, or rather programming,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in his welcoming speech at the opening ceremony.

Al Olama noted that since 2015, more than 7 million vacancies have been opened in the IT industry.

"Today, job growth in this sector is 12 percent ahead of the average market. Demand for programmers is growing day by day. There are 800,000 programmers required only in the countries of the European Union. With the help of initiatives such as One Million Arab Coders and One Million Uzbek Coders, we intend to fill this global demand and train qualified personnel for the professions of the future. The aim of the One Million Uzbek Coders project initiative is to create opportunities for the youth of your country to fully demonstrate their talents and potential, to develop human capital and support Uzbekistan in the form of economic growth,” added Olama.

As part of the official visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the UAE in March of this year, agreements were reached in a number of areas, including in the IT industry.

The UAE government, having studied the possibilities of exporting the project to Uzbekistan, developed a plan to adapt the concept to the country's conditions and launched an initiative at the local level called One Million Uzbek Coders.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news