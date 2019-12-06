Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos, Russian Satellite Communications Company ink co-op deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Azercosmos OJSC, Azerbaijan’s satellite communications operator, and Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC, or Russian Satellite Communications Federal State Unitary Enterprise) have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of satellite communications and broadcasting, Trend reports referring to Azercosmos OJSC.

In accordance with the agreement, Azercosmos will use the capabilities of the Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 space satellites, as well as the RSCC satellites of the Express-AM series, jointly with Russia and the CIS countries, as well as the countries of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Satellite operators in Azerbaijan and Russia will offer corporate communications networks, TV broadcasting, as well as data transmission services on sea, land and air.

The cooperation will enable both companies to further strengthen their presence in Eurasia and the African continent, as well as gain access to wider markets of satellite communications and broadcasting.

“This agreement is logical continuation of the strengthening of economic and trade relations between Russia and Azerbaijan,” said Ksenia Drozdova, RSCC director general for business development. “RSCC and Azercosmos have been successfully operating in the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for many years. Joint efforts of two national satellite operators are opening a new page in Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation as a partner export platform for foreign consumers. We greatly appreciate the partnership that we are developing with our Azerbaijani colleagues.”

“This useful cooperation and strategic partnership, which is continuation of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, will allow us to serve more customers from the public and private sectors,” said Yolchu Hasanov, head of the Azercosmos Commercial Group. “We are very pleased to cooperate with one of the ten biggest satellite operators in the world – the Russian Satellite Communications Company.”

Azercosmos, the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geological exploration.

