AzerTelecom to corporate with Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (PHOTO)

6 December 2019 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, has concluded a Protocol of Intent on cooperation with the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the framework of the “Bakutel 2019”, the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition.

The document was signed by AzerTelecom’s Director General Fuad Allahverdiyev and Chairman of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov. The protocol envisages implementation of mutual activities, expansion of practical operations between public and private sector, realization of innovative initiatives, joint use of innovation infrastructure, supporting the capacity-building initiatives of start-ups and SMEs with the view to contribute to the development of small and medium sized enterprises, as well as organization of activities within Azerbaijan Digital Hub program carried out by AzerTelecom and etc.

Notably, 10 start-ups and small businesses are currently presenting their products and services at “Bakutel-2019” with the organization of SMEs Agency and support of backbone internet provider AzerTelecom. The exhibition will last till December 6.

AzerTelecom is the telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network through the diversified network. The company provides a range of advanced telecom services to local and foreign companies. Currently, AzerTelecom carries out Azerbaijan Digital Hub (ADH) program to turn Azerbaijan into the digital hub. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitalization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • AzerTelecom to corporate with Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (PHOTO)
  • AzerTelecom to corporate with Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (PHOTO)
  • AzerTelecom to corporate with Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (PHOTO)
  • AzerTelecom to corporate with Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (PHOTO)
Related news
Azercell signs memorandum of understanding during Bakutel (PHOTO)
Economy 4 December 14:08
Azerbaijani president with first lady view Bakutel 2019 exhibition (PHOTO)
Politics 4 December 12:38
Azerbaijan’s Azercell, Swedish Ericsson sign digital memorandum (PHOTO)
ICT 3 December 19:27
Minister: Applying IT, innovations in management expanding in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
ICT 3 December 12:00
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign intergovernmental agreement on laying fiber-optic backbone cable line through bottom of Caspian Sea (PHOTO)
Society 29 November 16:03
Azerbaijan Digital Hub program to contribute to the startup development (PHOTO)
ICT 27 November 16:35
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy steam traps
Tenders 16:27
OPEC+ agrees to 500,000 bpd additional cut, to meet in March
Oil&Gas 16:26
Azerbaijani expert on world oil prices in 2020
Oil&Gas 16:14
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies decrease
ICT 16:13
OPEC would make grave mistake by keeping its present output level
Oil&Gas 16:12
Hollywood-like neighborhood to be built in Uzbekistan's Samarkand
Construction 16:05
Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee recommends SOCAR Ukraine to lower fuel prices
Oil&Gas 15:54
ERIELL Group boosts gas flow at 8 fields in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:29
What factors will affect world oil prices?
Oil&Gas 15:27