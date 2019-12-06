AzerTelecom to corporate with Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, has concluded a Protocol of Intent on cooperation with the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the framework of the “Bakutel 2019”, the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition.

The document was signed by AzerTelecom’s Director General Fuad Allahverdiyev and Chairman of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov. The protocol envisages implementation of mutual activities, expansion of practical operations between public and private sector, realization of innovative initiatives, joint use of innovation infrastructure, supporting the capacity-building initiatives of start-ups and SMEs with the view to contribute to the development of small and medium sized enterprises, as well as organization of activities within Azerbaijan Digital Hub program carried out by AzerTelecom and etc.

Notably, 10 start-ups and small businesses are currently presenting their products and services at “Bakutel-2019” with the organization of SMEs Agency and support of backbone internet provider AzerTelecom. The exhibition will last till December 6.

AzerTelecom is the telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network through the diversified network. The company provides a range of advanced telecom services to local and foreign companies. Currently, AzerTelecom carries out Azerbaijan Digital Hub (ADH) program to turn Azerbaijan into the digital hub. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitalization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news