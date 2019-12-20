Simbioz technology business incubator opens in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir High-Tech Park

20 December 2019 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Simbioz technology business incubator opened in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir High-Tech Park, the Innovation Agency told Trend.

The goal of the Simbioz technology business incubator is to create business ideas in Azerbaijan’s districts in the field of innovation and technologies, support their implementation, expand promotion, as well as organize trainings on youth entrepreneurship (startups) and innovations.

During the opening ceremony, the Innovation Agency and the Mingachevir State University signed a memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation in the field of innovations, development and implementation of joint projects, the formation of innovative and creative thinking among students, rendering of training services for specialists and incubation.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Innovation Agency Tural Karimli and Rector of Mingachevir State University Shahin Bayramov.

Simbioz technology business incubator will help university students, young researchers, undergraduates and doctoral students to develop and improve their practical, scientific and technical knowledge in various fields.

The incubation center will also hold trainings and share the practical experience to improve students' qualifications in various fields and to develop innovative and creative thinking.

Together with the Innovation Agency and Mingachevir State University, joint efforts will be made to reveal and develop talented young people interested in this field.

