How WhatsApp's updated privacy policy to affect users in Azerbaijan?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

WhatsApp messenger previously used the data of its users for an effective advertising campaign on Facebook and Instagram, and has also updated its products based on these requirements, tech blogger Tariyel Aghazade told Trend.

“From an economic point of view, the change in WhatsApp's usage policy is normal,” he said.

“Facebook, as the owner of the WhatsApp messenger, provides its servers and other technical support, which are used monthly by over 2 billion users around the world. As the alternative to changing this policy could be an annual subscription fee, which would also cause outrage among users of the messenger,” added Aghazade.

He stressed that the new policy of using WhatsApp services in no way will affect the messenger's users in Azerbaijan.

“The topic of confidentiality of messengers isn’t relevant in Azerbaijan at the moment. In Azerbaijani society, this messenger is used by both citizens living in cities and in remote areas,” Aghazade said.

“Those citizens who stop using the WhatsApp messenger and try to switch to alternative sources will be forced to return to WhatsApp in the future,” said Aghazade.

“I think Facebook was forced to accept these rules and invite their audience to agree with them. WhatsApp previously shared data with its Facebook audience. In order to avoid problems with the US government, which has recently been in conflict with social networks, the head of Facebook legitimized these opportunities in order to avoid further problems,” the blogger said.

Aghazade also noted that these rules didn’t affect the European users of WhatsApp.

For users of the WhatsApp messenger who are considering to move away from WhatsApp, Aghazade suggested using Telegram or Signal.

