Azerbaijan to take part in Global Game Jam 2021 online event

Global Game Jam 2021 online event will be held simultaneously in about 200 countries from January 27 to January 31, 2021, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies told Trend.

This event in Azerbaijan will be organized through the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Game Tech Azerbaijan, SUP VC, Next Step Innovation Center, Creative.az, and Mad Rooster.

"The purpose of the event is to unite the gaming community of Azerbaijan, develop this sphere, as well as support in entering the international arena," the ministry said.

“For the first time in our country, Global Game Jam Azerbaijan event will be held online,” the ministry said. "The event can be attended by programmers interested in game development, artists, designers, 3D-designers, specialists in sound and visual effects."

During the contest, participants will prepare different games on the same topic, which will be announced for all countries at the same time. At the end of the competition, participants in the Global Game Jam 2021 will receive valuable prizes.

