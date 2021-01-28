Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss co-op in innovation and advanced technology sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Uzbekistan and Georgia discussed the possibility of cooperating in the areas of introducing innovations and advanced technologies, including through the establishment of mutual exchange of experience, knowledge, personnel training, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Innovative development of Uzbekistan.

The mentioned issues was discussed by Minister of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan Azimjon Nazarov and Chairman of the Agency for Innovation and Technology of Georgia Avtandil Kasradze during a meeting held with the assistance of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan in order to discuss the prospects for the development of Uzbek-Georgian relations in the fields of innovation and high technologies.

During the meeting, Azimjon Nazarov informed his Georgian counterpart in detail about the main activities of the Ministry of Innovative Development, the initiative of the Uzbek leadership to declare 2020 the Year of Science, Education and Digital Economy Development and the course of its implementation.

In turn, Avtandil Kasradze said that Georgia is closely watching the progress of large-scale transformations in Uzbekistan. In addition, touching upon the issue of cooperation with Uzbekistan, Kasradze noted that the realities of our time predetermine the need for constant efforts to intensify ties and identify new aspects on which it would be possible to effectively and fruitfully interact with foreign partners.

In this context, he also noted that the parties could successfully cooperate in the areas of introducing innovations and advanced technologies, including through the establishment of mutual exchange of experience, knowledge, training and others.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between countries to establish bilateral mutual cooperation.

