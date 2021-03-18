Azerbaijan names number of state entities to pass to G-Cloud system in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom LLC will hold meetings with 36 Azerbaijani state entities, for which the transition to G-Cloud is envisaged, in 2021, a source in the company told Trend on Mar.18.

According to the source, in order to ensure the execution of the Azerbaijani President’s decree ‘On creation of government cloud’ (G-Cloud) and the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers ‘On the concept of government cloud’ and ‘On measures for providing ‘cloud’ services, a plan for the transition to a ‘government cloud’ was approved.

"The meetings will be aimed at discussing regulatory, financial, technical, and other issues related to the transition plan," added the source.

On March 16-18, 2021, within the above decree, meetings were held with representatives of the ministries of the defense industry and justice.

