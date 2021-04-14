Azerbaijan developing mobile platform for money transfers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

A mobile platform for transferring funds is being developed in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Economics, Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

Gasimli made the speech at the online event entitled ‘The Role of Financial Institutions in the Development of the Digital Ecosystem’.

According to the CAERC chairman, this project is being implemented in stages within the legislative framework of Azerbaijan.

“Our country holds a leading position in this area in a number of regions of the world. The expansion of the digital ecosystem of Azerbaijan is carried out in different directions,” Gasimli said.

He also said that a number of business areas and related industries are being digitalized in Azerbaijan: trade, training, provision of services.

“Digitalization and the construction of ‘smart’ projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, that had been liberated from Armenian occupation, will give an additional impetus to the development and acceleration of the process of digitalization and the construction of new infrastructure in the country,” Gasimli said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev