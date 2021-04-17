Azerbaijan, Turkic Council discuss creation of joint digital tools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Representatives of the Data Processing Center (DPC) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies met with delegates from the Turkic Council member countries, Trend reports referring to a source in DPC.

According to the source, the parties discussed the creation of joint digital tools, issues of cooperation in the development of applications based on open data, a joint registration system for mobile devices, and mutual recognition of e-signatures.

Besides, DPC specialists presented three projects and spoke about their advantages.

In conclusion, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev