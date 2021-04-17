Azerbaijan, Turkic Council discuss creation of joint digital tools
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Representatives of the Data Processing Center (DPC) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies met with delegates from the Turkic Council member countries, Trend reports referring to a source in DPC.
According to the source, the parties discussed the creation of joint digital tools, issues of cooperation in the development of applications based on open data, a joint registration system for mobile devices, and mutual recognition of e-signatures.
Besides, DPC specialists presented three projects and spoke about their advantages.
In conclusion, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev
Latest
Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Potential areas of Turkmenistan’s interaction within Visegrad Group+Central Asia framework identified
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)
Meeting of EU special rep with so-called "FM of Karabakh" promotes separatism, says Azerbaijani expert
Relations between Russia, Azerbaijan attain degree of strategic alliance - Federation Council Chair of Russian Federal Assembly
Relations within CIS IA to make comprehensive partnership ties more profound among member states - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (PHOTO)
Photo capturing reaction to relative's death in Armenian attack on Azerbaijani Ganja named ‘Media Photo of Year’ in Turkey