Azerbaijan launches beta version of national anti-virus software

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The Computer Incident Response Team (CERT) under the Special Communications and Information Security State Agency of Azerbaijan's Special State Protection Service has presented the first anti-virus software, Trend reports referring to a source in CERT.

The CERT team has long been working on launching a beta version of a program designed to detect computer pests.

"From the Microsoft corporation, we have received a corresponding certificate of the legitimacy of the application for its further integration into our software," the team representatives said.

The beta version works in three languages ​​- Azerbaijani, English, and Russian.

A test run of the program will allow you to get user ratings and improve the further work of the program.

