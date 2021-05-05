Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom holds meetings with reps of state agencies switching to G-Cloud

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies held meetings with five representatives of the state structures, which are to be moved to the ‘Government Cloud’ (G-Cloud) system, Trend reports referring to a source in the company.

The purpose of the meetings was to discuss a number of regulatory, financial and technical issues related to the transition to G-Cloud.

In order to ensure the implementation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree ‘On creation of government cloud’, the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers ‘On the concept of a government cloud’ and measures for the provision of ‘cloud’ services, the company approved a plan for transition to G-Cloud.

"The meetings were held with representatives of ‘Tamiz Shahar’ (‘Clean City’) OJSC, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Office of the ‘Icherisheher’ State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures", the source said.

Thus to date, along with the five above-mentioned structures, meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Defense Industry, Ministry of Justice, State Housing Agency, Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Energy, State Advertising Agency, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and the Agency for the Regulation of Energy Issues have been held within the G-Cloud project.

The meetings were also held with representatives of the Azerbaijan Youth Fund, the Council for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) under the President of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, The Fund for Social Development of Internally Displaced Persons, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Issues, the Chamber of Auditors and the Institute for Standardization.

In total, it’s envisaged to transfer 36 state structures of Azerbaijan to the G-Cloud system.

