Cybercriminals developing "smart" swarm attack technologies - Fortinet

Classic devices, which include IoT (Internet of Things) and Cloud technologies, are the sectors least protected from cyber threats, Shaig Samadov, Regional Manager of the US Fortinet company for the development of sales channels in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to Samadov, all "smart" devices, vacuum cleaners, clocks, scales, and a number of others are connected to the Network, and the manufacturer does not provide their protection.

The protection of these devices must be ensured by the end user by purchasing data protection technologies specific to each device, he said.

The regional manager also noted that the provision of data protection regarding the global transition to cloud technologies is the responsibility of the user.

Cloud providers often do not provide solutions to users to protect the data they store, said Samadov.

The expert also noted that cybercriminals are developing and optimizing their attack technologies.

"Mass (swarm) attacks in most cases are successful for cybercriminals. The object being attacked is practically incapable of repelling these threats. The swarm attack belongs to the "smart" category. Multiple attacks involve interaction and coordination. By means of a swarm, they find the most vulnerable points and massively attack precisely these places," he said.

Various cybercriminal groups are also anticipating massive adoption of 5G networks, he said. Due to the high speed that this standard provides, they will be able to penetrate corporate networks, Samadov added.

