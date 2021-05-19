Azerbaijan expanding co-op with Russian Roscosmos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is expanding cooperation with the Russian Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

During the bilateral meeting between Rashad Nabiyev and Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, issues of developing cooperation were discussed.

“We discussed the existing cooperation and joint projects of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) and Roskosmos,” the minister wrote.

The meeting took place in Moscow.

---

