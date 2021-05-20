Russia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on co-op in IT sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan have signed an agreement on cooperation on communications and information technologies, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

The document was signed following the talks between the two prime ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov, held on May 20 in Moscow.

In their presence, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Federal Service for Intellectual Property of Russia and the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan.