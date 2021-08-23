Azerbaijan switches to new-generation communication technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Azerbaijan's Aztelecom LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has updated stations of the Alcatel 1000 S-12 type and switched to the IP multimedia subsystem (new-generation communication) technology meeting modern standards to ensure high-quality international and long-distance phone communications, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, work on the transition to the new stations began back in 2019.

"Over the years, new stations have been successfully installed and tested in Baku and the Yevlakh district, after which they were commissioned," the ministry further said. “The transition to IMS technology will allow LLC subscribers to use better quality telephone services.”

Besides, the ministry noted that the ICT sector is one of the fastest-growing in Azerbaijan.

"To ensure stable, safe, and high-quality access of citizens to the information and telecommunication network in districts, townships, and villages of Azerbaijan, work continues on creating new infrastructure, introducing modern technologies, and providing new equipment," added the ministry.

