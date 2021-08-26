Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to be fastest mobile internet growing markets - GSMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan will be the fastest mobile internet growing markets between 2019 and 2025, GSMA Intelligence told Trend.

"The number of mobile internet users will swell by a quarter between 2019 and 2025,

reaching 214 million; Turkmenistan and Tajikistan will be the fastest-growing markets," clarified GSMA.

The CIS region is not leading 5G’s development, but certain markets intend to be fast followers. Thus, Turkmenistan is expected to launch 5G by 2024.

The only mobile operator that operates in the GSM format of Turkmenistan is "Altyn Asyr".

As reported, the number of mobile subscribers of Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr mobile operator increased by 90,000 people in Turkmenistan's Lebap region from January through September of this year.

Meanwhile, the number of users of the mobile operator is constantly growing due to the offer of new communication tariffs and Internet services.

