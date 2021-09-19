Cost of mobile internet in Georgia decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The cost of mobile internet in Georgia has decreased, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Communications Commission.

As of July 2021, the average cost of one gigabyte of internet on the market is 81 tetri (26 cents), which is 24 tetri (8 cents), or 22 percent less than the price for the same period in 2020 - 1.05 lari (34 cents).

With the reduction of tariffs in the market, the number of subscribers using 4G services is growing.

Currently, 3.2 million subscribers use mobile internet, which is 16 percent more than in 2020. In total, 63 percent of active SIM cards in Georgia use mobile internet every month.

In 2020, the consumption of mobile internet in Georgia reached 192,337 terabytes.

At the same time, the growth trend continued in 2021, and the volume of Internet consumed in July was 28,800 terabytes, which is 71 percent more than in the previous year. The consumption of mobile internet per subscriber also increased and averaged 9.4 GB.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356