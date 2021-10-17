Share of households with internet access increases in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 86.1 percent of Georgian households have internet access in 1H2021, which is 2.3 percentage points higher compared to the same period of the previous year, Trend reports via Georgia’s National Statistic Office (Geostat).

The share of households with internet access increased by 0.7 percentage points for urban and by 4.4 percentage points for rural areas and amounted to 91.4 and 78.9 percent, respectively. The value of this indicator by region is highest in Adjara and Tbilisi, in 94.8 and 94.4 percent, respectively.

According to the survey results, 77.4 percent of the population aged 6 years and older has used the internet within the last 3 months, which is 3.4 percentage points higher compared to the same indicator of the previous year. The percentage of this indicator equals 83.8 percent in urban and 67.6 percent in rural areas. This indicator is 76.8 percent for women and 78 percent for men. For different age groups, the indicator is highest among the 15-29 age group and equals 97.8 percent.

Some 91.7 percent of the population aged 15 years and older who used the internet within the last 3 months, use the internet every day or almost every day, 7.2 percent - at least once a week (but not every day), and 1.1 percent rarely.

According to the survey results, among the population aged 15 years and older, who used the internet within the last 3 months, the main reasons for using the internet are: participating in social networks (95.3 percent), telephoning over the internet/video calls over the internet (94.7 percent), reading online news/magazines (54.3 percent), seeking health-related information (50.7 percent), sending/receiving e-mails (46.6 percent), finding information about goods and services (38.5 percent), internet banking (36.4 percent), downloading software or applications (other than games software) (17 percent) and looking for a job or sending/submitting a job application (12.3 percent).

Some 21.2 percent of the population aged 15 years and older, who used the internet within the last 3 months, have purchased or ordered goods or services. This figure varies by type of settlement: in urban areas – 26.3 percent and in rural areas – 11.7 percent. The values by gender are 22.9 percent for women, 19.2 percent for men. The values differ among age groups: 34.6 percent in "15-29", 18 percent in "30-59" and 9.8 percent in "60 years and older".

Some 97.6 percent of internet users aged 15 years and older, who used the internet within the last 3 months, have used a mobile device (mobile phone, laptop, tablet, etc.) to connect to the wireless Internet. This indicator is 97.8 percent for women and 97.3 percent - for men. Among the age groups, the highest value is observed for the population 15-29 age group (99.7 percent).

According to the survey results, 63.8 percent of households have a computer. The value of this indicator was 74.1 percent in urban areas and 49.7 percent in rural areas. Among the regions, the highest value was observed in Ajara and Tbilisi, 79.1 percent and 74.9 percent, respectively.

Some 60.8 percent of the population aged 6 years and older have used a computer in the last 3 months. The values of indicators differ by type of settlement: 71.1 percent in urban and 45.1 percent in rural areas. This indicator is 59.9 percent for women and 61.9 percent for men. Among the age groups, the highest share of computer users is in the population of 6-14 age group and equals 84.5 percent.

Some 78 percent of the population aged 15 years and older, who used computer within the last 3 months, use the computer every day or almost every day, 13.8 percent - at least once a week and 8.2 percent more rarely.