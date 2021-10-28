Nar supports publication of book on veteran teachers

ICT 28 October 2021 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Nar supports publication of book on veteran teachers

Nar will support the publication of a book about the heroism of teachers who took part in the 44-day war. The book will contain 38 interviews prepared by the Baku City Education Department and news portal “Qafqazinfo” within the ‘Qəhrəman müəllimlərimizi tanıyaq’ (‘Our heroic teachers’) project after the Patriotic War. It should be noted that these articles have caused great public interest, raising the spirit of military patriotism especially among school children.

The book with about 150 pages will initially be published in 2,000 copies in four colors. The book will be distributed free of charge to schools in Baku and in the regions. To be published in high quality in Turkey, the book is to be presented on the eve of the Victory Day. It should be noted that the purpose of the project is to disseminate information about our veteran teachers and their courage to contribute to the education of future generations.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.

