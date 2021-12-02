Azerbaijan may increase funding for science and education sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

It is planned to increase funding for the science and education sectors in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Dec. 2 during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economy Forum entitled "Digital Transformation of the Economy: New Challenges, New Opportunities", Trend reports.

Nabiyev added that after the publication of the corresponding document, it will be possible to see this.

“The Azerbaijani government sees that the development is possible only in terms of the rule of law, transparent activity, and creation of stable infrastructure,” the minister said. “The actions taken in Azerbaijan recently serve this purpose.”

