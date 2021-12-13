Azerbaijan's CERT expands public awareness about cases of cyber fraud

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

The Center for Combating Computer Incidents (CERT) of Azerbaijan has increased the awareness of the population about cases of cyber fraud by 40 percent since the beginning of 2021, the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, the Center for Combating Computer Incidents (CERT) of Azerbaijan Tural Mammadov said at an online conference on "Cyber ​​fraud in Azerbaijan during COVID-19 pandemic," Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, this is due to the wider use of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan, which is why the number of cyber-attacks by fraudsters has increased.

"Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijan's CERT has increased the awareness of the population about cases of cyber fraud and how to protect against it by 40 percent. Over the past two months, taking advantage of the relevance of the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have sent emails with malicious links in the Azerbaijani language. Unfortunately, we see growth in cyber threats using the Azerbaijani language, which testifies to the need to expand the education of the population in the field of information technologies," he said.

The head of the department also said that in order to expand the education of the population about the relevance of cyber threats in Azerbaijan, the online platform blacklist.gov.az was launched, where information on copies of the websites of state structures, banks, and other institutions of Azerbaijan, as well as links to them, was posted.

Mammadov also said that a corresponding platform for educating citizens and government agencies in the field of IT was launched jointly with the Center for the Development of the Electronic Government of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that 87 percent of the population of Azerbaijan are active Internet users.

