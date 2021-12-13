Azerbaijan calls on international organizations to assess Armenian cyberattacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Center of Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of Azerbaijan has appealed to international cybercrime combat organizations in connection with the attacks of three Armenian cyber groups, Chief Information Security Officer at the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Tural Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at an online conference on "Cyber ​​fraud in Azerbaijan during the pandemic.”

“In the summer of 2020, Azerbaijani users received letters from a suspicious email address on behalf of some Fuad Musayev. The results of our investigation showed that this cyber attack was organized by the Armenian Security LLC company,” he noted. “Thus, we found out that the attacks were carried out by the employees of this company, Armen Gnuni (Armen Gnuni), Iranian Armenian Ara Babahani and Ashot Mnatsacanyn.”

“Having collected a sufficient database, we appealed to international structures to assess this crime," added the expert.

