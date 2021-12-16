Average broadband internet download speeds increases in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
By Khagan Isayev – Trend:
Azerbaijan ranked 121st among the countries of the world in terms of the average speed of fixed broadband Internet access in November 2021, Trend reports citing the Speedtest Global Index report.
According to the report, this figure was 16.47 MB/s last month.
It is noted that in terms of mobile Internet speed, the rating dropped by three points to the 64th position (28.25 MB/s).
The research on fixed broadband Internet speed has been conducted for 181 countries. The first place was taken by Singapore (184.65 MB/s), the last - Afghanistan (1.67 MB/s).
