Azerbaijani state Internet providers to transfer their subscribers to new tariffs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan’s state Internet providers Aztelekom and Baktelecom under the country’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will transfer their subscribers to new tariffs, the press service of providers told Trend.

According to information, users of 4 Mbps and 10 Mbps tariffs will be transferred to new tariff packages in order to provide subscribers with a faster Internet connection, with a data transfer rate of 15 Mbps and 30 Mbps respectively, on August 6, 2022.

"Tariffs of 4 Mbps and 10 Mbps will be canceled from August 6. It is expected that after the transfer of subscribers to new tariffs, the cost of tariff packages will change," the press service noted.

The cost of Aztelekom and Baktelecom's 4 Mbps and 10 Mbps tariffs is 13 manat ($7.6) and 19 manat ($11.1) per month, respectively.