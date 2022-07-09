Azerbaijan talks using advanced experience to create "G-Cloud" concept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Azerbaijan uses the experience of the advanced countries in creating the "Government Cloud" (G-Cloud) concept, AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the company, in order to ensure the high-quality and efficient implementation of the G-Cloud project, the experience of a number of specialized companies from leading countries, such as the US, UK, Türkiye, Norway, Ireland and Estonia, was studied.

"The preparation of a long-term strategy for the development of the G-Cloud concept meeting modern standards was discussed, as well as the transition of information systems of government agencies to this "cloud", the company said.

"In this direction, work has been done to reduce costs and increase the performance of government information systems, as well as to ensure increased security, stable and sustainable IT infrastructure. For this, it’s proposed to create a 24/7 operational coordination center and monitoring service," AzInTelecom noted.

In 2022, Azerbaijan plans to allocate nine million manat ($5.3 million) from the state budget for the transition to the "government cloud".

These funds will be spent on the purchase of appropriate licenses, the creation of G-Cloud and technical support for structures already connected to the system, as well as other operations. In general, it’s planned to transfer 36 state structures to G-Cloud.