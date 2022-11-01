Azerbaijan provides several of its high-mountain villages with fiber-optic internet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Residents of such Azerbaijani high-mountain villages as Lahij and Khinalig are provided with fiber-optic internet, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend on November 1.

According to the ministry, from now on, digital opportunities can be used even in the most remote villages of the country thanks to the establishment of an appropriate infrastructure with high-speed internet.

"Besides, as part of the work carried out in the regions, activities are underway to provide Azerbaijani citizens returning to their homes in the liberated territories with fixed phone communications and high-speed internet," added the ministry.

From 2017 through 2020, 227,000 households were covered by the fiber optic network in Azerbaijan. In the past two years, a fiber-optic network was built for 422,000 households, and 649,000 households have been provided with fiber-optic internet in the country so far.