Bakcell puts into operation its 101st base station in Karabakh!

Bakcell has successfully put into operation its 101st base station in Karabakh.

Thus, in accordance with the previously announced plan, the company’s investments aimed at expanding the coverage of its network in Karabakh reached 23 million manats in 2022.

Thanks to 4G base stations installed at the territories liberated from occupation, and with the help of the most modern voice transmission technology - VoLTE, subscribers can enjoy even faster, higher quality and uninterrupted communication services.

In 2022, Ookla® once again named Bakcell network as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan.

Bakcell will continue its active participation in large-scale activities aimed at restoring and creating the necessary infrastructure at the territories liberated from occupation.