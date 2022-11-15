Azerbaijan eyes establishing ASAN Service model based on artificial intelligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan plans to establish the ASAN Service model based on artificial intelligence, until 2025, Director of the e-Gov Development Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Jafarov said at the Baku CEO Summit event on November 15, Trend reports.

"Our experience in e-government is used in Indonesia and some other countries. I'd like to note that 320 services of 13 public agencies are integrated into the ASAN Service," he said.

Jafarov said that today, more than 1,000 volunteers out of 30,000 have been employed in ASAN.

"In 2022, for the first time, ASAN services were provided outside the country – in Türkiye. Azerbaijanis living in Türkiye can take advantage of public services through the mobile service center," he said.