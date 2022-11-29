Azerbaijani minister highlights strategies of creating concept of 'smart' cities, villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan has studied the experience of such countries as Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and others to create the concept of ‘smart cities’ in the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told reporters, Trend reports on November 29.

According to Nabiyev, the concept of ‘smart cities’ is being prepared in accordance with local requirements and conditions.

"Our approach proceeds from the fact that the same concept cannot be applied to cities located in various districts. Besides, the matter of sustainability and expediency of investing public funds in a particular case is also being studied,” the minister said.

“When developing these concepts, we analyze to what extent the introduction of ‘smart’ solutions in a particular city or village will create an incentive for even greater development of a district," he added.