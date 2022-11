BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan will be fully covered with fiber optic communication by the end of 2024, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, all cities and villages, including the most remote ones, will get broadband internet access.

Nabiyev said that a total of 470,000 households throughout Azerbaijan were provided with internet during 2022 as of yet.