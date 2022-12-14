Azerconnect and AzerTelecom management met with students (PHOTO)

The management team of Azerconnect and AzerTelecom companies had a meeting with students studying at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University under the title “Your Future is in Your Hands”.

The event organized in cooperation with the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University was attended by students majoring in information technologies.

The meeting between students and management of companies was aimed to exchange ideas with students, discuss the future of the telco sector in our country and modern trends in the field of ICT, draw attention to the available work and internship opportunities for students at Azerconnect and AzerTelecom, and establish direct communication between the companies' management and students.

Matanat Babayeva, Chief Human Resources Officer at Azerconnect, Parviz Ismayilov, Director of Information Technologies of Azerconnect, and Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer at AzerTelecom, took part in the event. The speakers talked about the future professions in the field of ICT, future development of the IT and telecommunication sector, the Internet of today and the future, and answered a variety of questions of the students. The event was moderated by Rasim Abdullayev, Rector's Advisor on Information Technologies and Innovations at Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

Azerconnect company is the first B2B (Business to Business) company that provides various services in the dynamically developing information, communication and high technologies field of the country. AzerTelecom is the leading wholesale telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan. Azerconnect and AzerTelecom companies are part of NEQSOL Holding international group of companies operating in various fields and countries.