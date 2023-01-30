Young women to start businesses with support from Azercell

The first stage of "Her Improvement" project completed

The first stage of the program, which is aimed at fostering the development of female professionals in technology and business and helping them advance their startup ideas, has been completed. The participants of the "Her Improvement" project, supported by the country's leading mobile operator in partnership with the "FemTech" company, received training on Digital products, Blockchain, NFT, Smart city-village, Modern technologies Web 3, and the role of startups in the modern world. It should be noted that the trainers also include experts from Azercell.

Currently, work is underway to direct, shape and improve the products presented by five teams of enthusiastic young women with innovative startup ideas.

Within the framework of the program to last until May 2023, the participants will attend programming workshops and benefit from the knowledge and experience of professional mentors, IT experts, and startup founders with firsthand experience in the local and international markets. Aspiring female entrepreneurs will undergo the incubation program to develop startup ideas, apply acquired knowledge, and have a chance to form professional relationships.