Azercell offers support to its subscribers caught in the earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The leading mobile operator has increased the balance on the numbers of its subscribers traveling in Türkiye.

To assist its subscribers affected by the earthquake in Turkey, "Azercell Telecom" LLC has topped up the customers’ balance to ensure uninterrupted communication with their families and relatives. The funds are transferred to the balances of both post-paid and prepaid line subscribers currently using roaming services in Turkey.

Azercell extends its deepest condolences to the relatives of the disaster victims and all the brotherly people of Turkey and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

Calls to Azercell Contact Center are free! For contact: +994506565000

The hotline of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Türkiye: +90 532 577 61 68

#TürkiyəSəninləyik