International Astronautical Congress to open great opportunities for Azerbaijan in space industry - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Sameddin Asadov, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos CJSC, and Peter Michalko, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, have discussed the expansion of ties in the field of space technologies, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

Asadov stressed at the meeting the great potential for further development of cooperation in this area.

In turn, Michalko noted the partnership between Azerkosmos and the EU within the framework of space programs.

"The parties also discussed the process of preparation for the International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku in October 2-6.

The event will open great opportunities for Azerbaijan in this area, especially in terms of cooperation with European partners," the ministry said.