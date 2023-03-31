Azerbaijan providing Oghuz district with high-speed internet (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijan’s Aztelekom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has provided 2,046 households in the Oghuz district with high-speed internet, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, 1,082 subscribers are using high-speed internet services so far.

"The construction of the GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network), the most modern wired technology for accessing internet, has been completed in Oghuz city. The construction of this network has begun in Jalut and Bayan villages of the Oghuz district," the ministry said.

The new GPON technology offers subscribers high-speed (from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps) internet packages: internet, internet + telephony, internet + telephony + TV. The cost of tariffs varies from 18 manat ($10.59) to 54 manat ($31.7).

As of early March 2023, more than 814,000 households were provided with the GPON technology-based broadband internet in Azerbaijan. By the end of 2024, it’s planned to cover the entire country with broadband Internet with a minimum transfer rate of 25 Mbps.