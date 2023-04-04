Nokia to open laboratory at Azerbaijan Technical University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Nokia company will open a laboratory at the Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency told Trend.

It was noted that the laboratory will be fully equipped by Nokia.

"At the initial stage, about 800 students and teachers of the Department of Radio Engineering and Communications of the university will be instructed in the operation of the equipment. Training will be held regularly with the participation of Nokia specialists. At the same time, this laboratory will be open to local companies wishing to conduct tests and experiments," the agency said.

The relevant document on the creation of a laboratory on the basis of the Azerbaijan Technical University was signed by the rector of the university Vilayat Veliyev and the representative of Nokia in Azerbaijan Massimiliano Volpe.