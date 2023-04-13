Creation of new e-mail system for government agencies underway in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan is working on creating a new e-mail system for government agencies in Azerbaijan, Tural Mammadov, Chief Information Security Officer at the service, during an event themed "Sustainable Development Technologies: Technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Cloud Solutions", Trend reports.

"By the end of the year it is expected to complete both preparing the project and move the government agencies to this system," Mammadov said.

He said that today 250 government agencies have more than 30,000 email addresses in more than 500 domain names.

Speaking on cloud technologies, he said Azerbaijan continues to improve local cloud technologies. In particular, the country is looking to decrease dependence on cloud servers located outside the country.

"Work is underway to find proper cloud solutions from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as well as by other public and private organizations," he said.