Azerbaijan's Azersky satellite completes its mission - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azersky, a remote Earth observation satellite owned by the Open Joint Stock Company Azercosmos (Azercosmos OJSC), has completed its mission, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry said that the remote Earth observation satellite completed its mission one year ahead of its estimated exploitation.

"The exchange of information with the Azersky satellite has stopped. Although Azercosmos OJSC and the satellite manufacturer took measures to restore communication, it was not possible to establish communication with the satellite," the ministry said.

The Azersky satellite was handed over to Azerbaijan in line with an agreement inked Dec. 2, 2014 at the BakuTel exhibition by AzerCosmos and Airbus Defence and Space.