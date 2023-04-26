Study of cybersecurity fundamentals should be included in Azerbaijan's education system - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Study of cyber security basics should be included in Azerbaijan's education system, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Farid Ahmadov said during an event themed "Cybercrime in Azerbaijan and cyber security barometers", Trend reports.

"Whatever measures and resources government authorities use, they are not able to prevent all threats. No state has such unlimited resources. Therefore, it’s important for citizens to have knowledge and skills in this area,” Ahmadov explained.

“At the same time, we need to develop such competencies and skills in business. We attach great importance to the formation of a secure system in the private sector. In 2022 alone, cyber attacks caused damage to the global economy in the amount of $8 trillion," he noted.

The number of blocked computer threats in the Azerbaijani AzStateNet network reached 49,064 from January through February 2023.

The number of threats blocked based on URLs amounted to 20,318; the centralized anti-virus system (CAS) - 5,901, and 28,746 were blocked by the so-called sandbox system (a specially isolated environment for the safe execution of computer programs).

The number of URL-based threats increased by 2.5 times in 2022, the centralized antivirus system - 18.67 percent, and the sandbox - more than 5 times.

In 2022, the number of threats blocked based on URLs amounted to 96,085, the centralized anti-virus system (CAS) - 37,287, and by the sandbox system - 222,860.