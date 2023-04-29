Unique rescue UAV made by Azerbaijani, Turkish students showcased at TEKNOFEST 2023 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, April 29. Azerbaijani and Turkish students have jointly developed a unique rescue drone, which are showcased at the TEKNOFEST 2023 festival in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Engin Erall, a student, who is taking part in the festival, told Trend's representative that the main idea of creating this drone was to help people affected by the recent devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

“Our device can work under the debris from the earthquake. It can perform search and rescue missions from the air. In addition, our drone can be used while dealing with natural disasters such as fire. We tested this device in Kahramanmaras after the earthquake, and supported search and rescue efforts for six days," he added.

The Aerospace and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST) kicked off on April 27 at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Türkiye and will continue until May 1. The prize fund of the festival, which will host 41 main competitions in 102 categories, is more than 13 million liras ($670,000).

The first Turkish unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar KIZILELMA will be presented at the festival.

Held annually since 2018 by T3 Foundation and Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology, TEKNOFEST is actively supported by companies and organizations that contribute to the technological development of the country. TEKNOFEST features technological competitions, aviation shows, concerts, discussions on various topics and many other interesting events. The purpose of the festival is to attract the interest of society, especially young people in technology, to raise awareness of modern developments and achievements in Türkiye.