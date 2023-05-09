Azercosmos, SpaceX sign cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Azercosmos space agency and the US SpaceX Corporation have signed a cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov and President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell.

Asadov said that within the framework of this agreement, internet services based on Starlink will be provided in Azerbaijan.

"SpaceX will provide internet services in Azerbaijan through our satellites. Satellite internet will improve the country's performance, as well as contribute to new technologies," he said.

Asadov also stressed that this cooperation will help accelerate the coverage of the entire territory of Azerbaijan with internet services.

In December last year, "STARLINK AZERBAIJAN" LLC was registered in the country.

Starlink is a global satellite system deployed by SpaceX to provide high-speed broadband satellite internet access.