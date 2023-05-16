Over 30% of Kcell subscribers use 5G network in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Over 30% of Kcell subscribers in Kazakhstan use the 5G network, Strategic Development Director at Kcell JSC Aibek Nurkadyr said during the "GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023" event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Kcell continues to work on expanding the number of 5G users.

"The speed of 5G is significantly higher than other standards, we received these ranges relatively recently. I think we have made great progress in this direction. It is also important to emphasize that by developing a new network standard, we continue to improve the 4G network. The majority of our subscribers use this network today. We will continue to meet their needs, as well as meet their needs in accordance with modern realities and challenges," he added.

Brought by the GSMA, the conference features keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and future of infrastructure, IoT, AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more.

The event convenes the experts and decision makers from Azerbaijan and the Eurasian region, including regulators, senior executives from the leading mobile operators and digital corporations.