Information independence main piece of digital sovereignty - Kazakhstan Association of Information Security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Information independence is the main content of digital sovereignty, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Association of Information Security Victor Pokusov, said during the second national cybersecurity Forum in Baku.

According to Pokusov, telecommunications and IT can already be considered a separate branch of the economy.

"Currently, it is also important to assign the status of the information security industry, so that the laws include relevant terms and concepts, also an information security code," he said.

This means having in-house specialists, technologies and products in order to prevent the influence of other states in this area.

"At present, the level of information independence in Kazakhstan is below average, since foreign search engines, applications and social networks are used, with the exception of some news resources, which are mainly domestic," he added.