Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution establishes co-op with leading countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution of Azerbaijan has established cooperation with leading countries, Acting Executive Director of the e-Government Center of Azerbaijan Fariz Jafarov said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, cooperation has been established with 18 leading countries and regions, including Israel, the US San Francisco, Türkiye, Colombia, and others in the field of technology development and their application in Azerbaijan.

"We exchange opinions and experience in the use of modern technologies in business and the industrial sector for their sustainable development as part of our cooperation. Our technologies are mainly used in the industrial sector in Azerbaijan," he said.

Meanwhile, the Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand, from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and SOCAR.

Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, the UAE, Bulgaria, UK, Vietnam, China, Algeria, the Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan are represented at the event.