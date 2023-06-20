Azerbaijan discusses cooperation opportunities with Tech Mahindra company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan discussed the possibility of cooperation with IT giant Tech Mahindra, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Today we met with Senior Vice President of the global IT giant Tech Mahindra Sandeep Phadke. We talked about the favorable business environment created in our country for foreign companies, as well as the benefits applied in the field of ICT. We discussed the formats of long-term cooperation, which will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and technology between the two parties," he said.

Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational IT services and consulting company. Part of the Mahindra Group, the company is headquartered in Pune and has its registered office in Mumbai. Tech Mahindra is a $6 billion company with over 158,000 employees across 90 countries.

On June 25, 2013, Tech Mahindra announced the completion of a merger with Mahindra Satyam. Tech Mahindra is one of the top Big Tech (India) companies.