Nar supports boxing camp to promote healthy lifestyle among teenagers (PHOTO)

Nar is actively promoting a healthy lifestyle among teenagers through boxing training. Building on the success of the project in previous years, this time Nar enabled 25 teenagers to take part in the training camp by being equipped with all the necessary boxing equipment for professional training.

Coaches holding world, European and Olympic championship titles will train these youth from orphanages and low-income families in cooperation with Baku Fight Lab. Aziz Akhundov, head of Public Relations Department at Nar, noted that through these trainings, they were given an invaluable chance to build a successful career in professional boxing: " By investing in the physical well-being of teenagers, we aim to instill values such as discipline, perseverance and resilience that go beyond the boxing ring and have a positive impact on their lives. We hope that in the future we will see these young people as world, European and Olympic champions ".

Nar, as a socially responsible company, focuses on children from orphanages and low-income families, creating ample opportunities for them to adopt a healthy lifestyle. For more information about other social projects implemented by the mobile operator, visit us at nar.az/projects.

