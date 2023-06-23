Azerbaijan eyes to co-op with Harbour.Space University, Holberton School in training of ICT specialists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijan intends to cooperate with the Harbor.Space University and the Holberton School in training personnel in the field of ICT, Trend reports via tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

"The development of human capital in the field of ICT is one of our priorities. We met with delegations from Harbor.Space University and Holberton School, are famous for their innovative approaches to education around the world. We discussed common goals for training professional personnel in our country in the field of ICT and explored partnership opportunities," the minister said.

Harbour.Space University is a private unaccredited university for technology, entrepreneurship, and design, with campuses in Barcelona, Spain and Bangkok, Thailand. Harbour.Space offers bachelor's and master's degrees.

Holberton School is a Computer Science school founded in Silicon Valley to address the gap in the education system for aspiring software engineers.